Tāmaki Makaurau to defend Māori netball title

2017 Aotearoa Māori Netball champions Tāmaki Makaurau are looking to defend their three grade titles this month when they take to the court against Māori regional teams from across the country on the East Coast.

Tamaki Makaurau took out three titles at the 30th Aotearoa Māori Netball tournament last year for U15, U17, and premier Grades.

This year, they're looking to produce the same goods when they face 10 other competitive Māori regional teams from across the country.

The tournament was launched in Waitākere in 1987. Founded by Dame June Mariu, the competition set out to enhance healthy lifestyles for Māori women and their families, using netball as a vehicle for change.

The 2018 Aotearoa Māori Netball championship kicks off on Saturday, March 31.