Tāmaki Makaurau candidates react to polls

The candidates for the Tāmaki Makaurau Māori electorate are realistic the race is going to be neck-and-neck over who will win the seat.

Labour Party incumbent Peeni Henare, Māori Party’s Shane Taurima and Green Party’s Marama Davidson joined Kawekōrero Reporters to respond to the latest Māori TV poll on the Tāmaki Makaurau seat.

Currently Henare is the most preferred candidate at 46%, followed by Shane Taurima at 32.6% and Davidson at 21.4%.

Henare says, “We certainly can’t rest on our laurels and we still know there’s quite a number of days to go with a heck of a lot of our whanau who still haven’t voted. A lot of them are still kuare katoa to what exactly is going on. So our efforts is now put in to reaching them.”

Taurima says, “This is one poll and as we’ve seen over a number of weeks, polls go up and down. But given the small sample size and the margin of error, I think what this poll does show us is that this is going to be a tight race.

He says, “It will come down to those who are yet to make up their minds.”

Davidson says, “There are three, I think, strong candidates running in Tāmaki Makaurau and the polls are a reflection of that. It’s going to be a close race.

Even though Marama Davidson is behind Henare and Taurima in the polls she says, “We know it is important to stand in the Māori electorates. That helps increase our party vote.”

The Tāmaki Makaurau poll was conducted by Reid Research from July 12 to September 5 with 400 voters and a margin of error of 4.89%.