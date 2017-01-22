Tāmaki iwi renew covenant ties to settle claims

Ngāti Whātua and Ngāti Paoa have signed a sacred covenant in a renewal of an historic peace pact, to address mutual land and development interests in Tāmaki Makaurau. Despite recent disputes in treaty claim redress, both tribes are committed to working together as their ancestors did nearly 200 years ago.

Ngāti Paoa traversed the customary pathways of their tūpuna to renew relationships with their Ngāti Whātua o Ōrākei relatives.

Hauauru Rawiri, Co-negotiator, Ngāti Paoa says, “It's about returning to the customs of our ancestors and not allowing the government to dictate how we move forward.”

Taonga were also exchanged between the tribes to consolidate their covenant. Ngāti Paoa gifted a hoe named Tika, an adze named Pono, and Aroha dwelling in the hearts of the two tribes. Ngāti Whātua gifted a papahōu, which is to be named by their relatives.

Piripi Davis, Chairman, Ngāti Whātua o Ōrākei says, “When we first settled here we worked in unity together. We've been divided by the government in recent years, so the significance of this gathering is to renew our relationship as it was then.”

Rawiri says, “To sit and talk together, and pursue things of mutual benefit, according to the principles of our ancestors are in this sacred covenant. Such as what is right, true and love.”

In the 1830's a peace pact was signed between the tribes following a battle for land. The aim of this sacred covenant, is to adhere to their tūpuna principals, acknowledge areas of land interests and advance mutual opportunities.

Davis says, “We have our sacred areas of significance of chartered areas which they acknowledge, and we acknowledge their settlement areas.”

Rawiri says, “To work together according to those principals for our future descendants. The conflicts between us have ended.”

A spirit of celebration can be felt in the ancestral house of Tumutumu Whenua, and next week the first meeting between the two tribes will take place for them to discuss how they will move forward.