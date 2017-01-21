Tāmaki iwi renew covenant ties to settle claims

Ngāti Whātua and Ngāti Paoa have signed a sacred covenant in a renewal of an historic peace pact, to address mutual land and development interests in Tāmaki Makaurau. Despite recent disputes in treaty claim redress, both tribes are committed to working together as their ancestors did nearly 200 years ago.

Hauauru Rawiri, Co-negotiator, Ngāti Paoa says, “It's about returning to the customs of our ancestors and not allowing the government to dictate how we move forward.”

Piripi Davis, Chairman, Ngāti Whātua o Ōrākei says, “When we first settled here we worked in unity together. We've been divided by the government in recent years, so the significance of this gathering is to renew our relationship as it was then.”

*Opening drone shot credit – Ngāti Whātua o Ōrākei