The Tāmaki Herenga Waka Festival is in full swing at Auckland's waterfront showcasing Māori history, heritage and contemporary culture.

The day kicked off this morning with a welcome ceremony by local iwi. Dignitaries like Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Sir Pita Sharples also was there.

There was also a waka parade with mostly our young people who paddled out on to the Waitematā.

Te Kāea spoke with one of Māoridom's most prestigious sailors and organisers of the festival, Hoturoa Kerr.