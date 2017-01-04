Taking Poi to new height – the full story

On He Momo we feature a young Te Arawa maiden who's been recognised within the rohe for her talents with the poi. Stevee Ray Raureti, is a dedicated concert performer, who has carried the story of the poi and her skills since she was born.

Raureti of Te Arawa has been recognised amongst her people as a skilful poi dancer since her introduction into concert performances 11 years ago.

At only 21-years-old Raureti has mastered the art of poi after securing a contract with the haka tourism company Mauri Oho LTD.

Raureti says, “I really enjoy taking the poi to a new level, performing in front more than a million tourists over my haka tourism career.”

Her background in gymnastics has helped her along the way to study and create new movements. One of her specialities is using four-poi and throwing two-poi in the air and catching it in the motion of a butterfly effect.

“I’m hoping to get the opportunity to share my skills with as many people who are willing to have me.”

Raureti was first taught the poi under the guidance of her older sister Callie Raureti, a former performer of Tuhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao and currently takes her one-year-old daughter Amaia Ruawahia through her own personal tuition with the hope one day of performing together within the Te Arawa nation.