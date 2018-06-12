Tairāwhiti not out of the woods yet

Tairawhiti Civil Defence Emergency Management and the Gisborne District Council's flood warning team continue to monitor river levels and rainfall in the district as the conditions are still of concern.

Civil Defence Manager, Louise Bennett urges motorist to drive to the conditions and keep an eye on the New Zealand Transport Agency website for any road closures in the area.

“If you don’t need to travel please don’t. Rural school buses have been advised not to run this morning, but you will need to ring the schools to establish if they are open.”

There are a number of road closures in the area with significant ones north of Te Karaka and no alternative routes.

Residents at Te Karaka are requested to refrain from flushing their toilets as much as possible due to the issues with surface flooding impacting on the sewerage system.

Keep an eye on the facebook page for any developments in the situation. If you see any road issues that need to be made aware of please contact GDC Customer Services on (06) 867 2049.