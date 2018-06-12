Tairāwhiti motorists warned of closures

Tairawhiti Civil Defence Emergency Management and the Gisborne District Council's flood warning team continue to monitor river levels and rainfall in the district as conditions are still of concern.

Civil Defence Manager, Louise Bennett is urging motorists to drive to the conditions and keep an eye on the New Zealand Transport Agency website for any road closures in the area.

“If you don’t need to travel please don’t. Rural school buses have been advised not to run this morning, but you will need to ring the schools to establish if they are open.”

Residents at Te Karaka are requested to refrain from flushing their toilets as much as possible due to surface flooding impacting on the sewerage system.

Police have asked motorists traveling on State Highway 5 (Napier-Taupo Road) and State Highway 2 (Napier-Wairoa Road) to take care this morning due to a number of slips on both roads.

There have also been slips on State Highway 2 north of Gisborne and roads are down to one lane in some areas.

If you see any road issues that need to be made aware of please contact GDC Customer Services on (06) 867 2049 and be prepared to take things slowly.