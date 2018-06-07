Tairāwhiti, Kahungunu nominees shine for 2018 Matariki Awards

Seven nominations from Te Tairāwhiti and Ngāti Kahungunu are in this year's Māori Television Matariki Awards, awards that are designed to recognise and celebrate Māori achievement.

This son of Kahungunu is humbled to be nominated in the Te Waitī Award for Te Reo and Tikanga.

"It came as a surprise to me because there are many other people as well that should be acknowledged as well," says Tātere McLeod.

There are nine different categories, with a total of three in his nominated category, including a good mate.

"I'd like to acknowledge my very good friend Paraone Gloyne who has dedicated so much to the revitalisation of the language, also to Waldo, they translated Moana into Māori, a global kaupapa."

The 31-year-old is an active Te Reo advocate in his community and beyond and especially he says within his own four walls.

"The Māori language is my world, at home, at work, in all the work that I do including working amongst my own iwi, on Te Mātāwai, kohanga reo, but to me, it's not work."

All will be revealed at the third annual awards night, set to take place at the Auckland Museum on July 14.