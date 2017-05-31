Tairāwhiti iwi and Police band together to help reduce family violence

The Tairāwhiti region has the highest family violence rates in the country on a per-head of population basis and it's hoped that a new police and local iwi hapū pilot programme Whangaia ngā Pā Harakeke will reduce those statistics.

Tairāwhiti Police are called out to over 3500 family harm incidents every year and they want that to change.

"The family harm rates here in the Tairāwhiti are the worst in the country, so when you consider the impacts on whānau that's huge," says Senior Sergeant Greg Brown.

Police and iwi have come together to work on the new pilot programme designed to cut out the red tape and get to the heart of the needs of whānau wanting help.

"I think in the passed the system in a general sense has imposed outcomes and whilst enforcement is one of those key components and for police and iwi it's about preventing the harm."

It's unique because different agencies are working together and sharing information about each case, something that has not been done in the past.

"Being connected is really important, so whānau will tell us we don't want multiple people coming through our door so the start point for us is actually get everyone together, other agencies, other partners to work out what is going on and how do the others support that."

It's a first for the region and has meant growing the team from 4 - 23 to tackle this huge problem.