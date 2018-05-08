Tairāwhiti aims to reduce drink driving rate

Tairāwhiti Police say the region has the second highest drink driving rate in the country and Māori males are the main offenders.

They want to raise more awareness in their community around recidivist drink driving through the Whakamanahia programme.



"In Tairāwhiti, more than 50 percent of drink driver offenders will go on to commit further offending, so from a police point of view, being able to intervene sooner can lead to reductions in other offending," says Dean Plowman, of Tairāwhiti Road Policing.



In 2009, Te Ariki Dewes became paralysed after she drove drunk and had an accident, she hopes others will learn from her mistake.

"Just that one choice- jumping behind the wheel has that ripple effect, it affected me, it affected my whānau, it affected my friends, the fire service, the police," says Dewes.

Her story is part of the Whakamanahia programme, which aims to reduce recidivist drink drivers.

"For first time offenders, from 16 year to 30 year old male Māori are our highest rate of drink drivers. For repeat offenders it moves up to a different age bracket so it's sort of 35 year [olds] and over are the second time around, third time around offenders that we deal with," says Plowman.

"The biggest goal would be to stop whānau from drink driving to save a life- to hope that people will make a different choice when they're drinking," says Dewes.

The programme has been running about 18 months in Tairāwhiti and its message coincides with this year's Road Safety Week.



