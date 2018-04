Tainui Waka Kapa Haka Festival 2018 - Results

Here are the full results from the 2018 Tainui Waka Cultural Festival, from which five groups will be advancing to Te Matatini 2019 being held in Wellington.

Lifetime Achievement award - Te Rita Papesch

Waiata Tira

3rd - Te Pou o Mangatāwhiri

2nd – Te Kāheru Matarau o Hauā

1st – Ngā Pua o Te Kōwhara

Karanga:

3rd – Taikura a Hauā

2nd – Ngā Maramara a Tanwhirau

1st – Ngā Kaumātua o Taniwharau

Whaikōrero:

3rd – Te Kōpū Mānia

2nd – Ngā Kaumātua o Taniwharau

1st – Mōtai Tangata Rau

Kākahu:

3rd – Ngaa Pou o Taniwharau

2nd – Mōtai Tangata Rau

1st – Te Pou o Mangatāwhiri

Kaitātaki Tāne:

3rd – Te Iti Kahurangi

2nd – Te Pou o Mangatāwhiri

1st – Mōtai Tangata Rau

Kaitātaki Wahine:

3rd – Ngā Pua o Te Kōwhara

2nd – Mōtai Tangata Rau

1st – Te Iti Kahurangi

Te Titonga Hōu:

3rd – Te Kōpū Mānia

2nd – Te Kāheru Matarau o Hauā

1st – Te Pou o Mangatāwhiri

Ngā Taonga a Tū:

3rd – Mōtai Tangata Rau

2nd – Te Kōpū Mānia

1st – Te Pou o Mangatāwhiri

Best New Rōpū: Te Kōpū Mānia

Whakaeke:

3rd – Mōtai Tangata Rau

2nd – Te Iti Kahurangi

1st – Te Pou o Mangatāwhiri

Mōteatea:

3rd – Mōtai Tangata Rau

2nd – Te Kāheru Matarau o Hauā

1st - Te Pou o Mangatāwhiri

Poi:

3rd – Ngā Pua o Te Kōwhara

2nd – Te Pou o Mangatāwhiri

1st – Mōtai Tangata Rau

Waiata ā-ringa:

3rd – Te Iti Kahurangi

2nd – Mōtai Tangata Rau

1st – Te Pou o Mangatāwhiri

Haka:

3rd – Te Iti Kahurangi

2nd – Mōtai Tangata Rau

1st – Te Pou o Mangatāwhiri

Whakawātea:

3rd – Te Pou o Mangatāwhiri

2nd – Mōtai Tangata Rau

1st – Te Iti Kahurangi

Reo:

3rd – Te Pou o Mangatāwhiri

2nd – Te Iti Kahurangi

1st – Mōtai Tangata Rau

Rōpū Hāpai:

3rd - Ngā Kaumātua o Taniwharau

2nd - Te Taikura a Hauā

1st – Ngā Maramara o Taniwharau

Advancing to Te Matatini 2019 from Tainui Waka:



5th - Ngā Pua o Te Kōwhara

4th - Ngaa Pou o Taniwharau

3rd - Te Iti Kahurangi

2nd - Mōtai Tangata Rau

1st - Te Pou o Mangatāwhiri