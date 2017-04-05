Tail end of cyclone wreaks havoc across North Island

Sandbags lined up along the front door of a local Whanganui store

Hundreds of people in Whanganui and Rangitikei have been evacuated as heavy rain causes widespread flooding in the districts.

A state of emergency was declared late last night.

Whanganui locals spent the night removing belongings from their homes and moving to higher ground, while business owners were forced to sand bag their stores due to rising water levels.

Resident Brett Walsh told Te Kāea, "There's many people trying to evacuate their properties taking stuff in to higher ground, expensive belongings and trying to get their animals out of harm's way."

The Whanganui District Council says there has been less rain fall than expected in the past few hours, but the evacuation of homes along the river is still likely to take place. A Civil Defence Emergency team is on standby.

The Council is asking anyone who wants to evacuate their home to check in with a Civil Defence centre or by calling the council on 06 349 0001.

There are currently two Civil Defence centres open. They are;

St Paul’s Church in Guyton Street

Whanganui Girls College in Jones Street, Whanganui East

The river level at Pipiriki, inland from Whanganui, is predicted to rise to a record 19.3 metres by 1 pm today. Residents living in flood-prone areas are being urged to make preparations to relocate this morning.

It's an all-too-familiar scene for Whanganui residents. Just two years ago one month's worth of rain fell in 24 hours which saw the city cut off and 400 people evacuated.

Whanganui East local Brett Walsh says, "In 2015, I thought that was bad enough. We were pretty close to getting our houses flooded here in Whanganui. Back then it was only 140mm of rain and now it's estimated to be 400mm so its quite a big difference.

The Civil Defence Emergency Management team will attend a conference call with the Regional Controller for further updates at 8 am.

Rainfall expected to worsen in Auckland

Aucklanders are also bearing the brunt of Cyclone Debbie. Last night a mud slip in Kohimarama slammed into an apartment block and flooding has resulted in road closures.

A month's worth of rain fell in some parts of Auckland in just six hours. The Fire Service Northern Communications Centre has taken well over 120 weather-related calls since 5pm yesterday.

Metservice New Zealand says widespread rainfall of up to 100-150mm will fall until around 9pm today. Localised downpours are also likely across the same period, with rain rates 25-45mm per hour.

The rain radar shows moderate rainfall. Image/ Metservice New Zealand.

Auckland Transport has just reported that trains are currently suspended between Pukekohe and Papakura due to a landslip.

They are also making people aware that due to ongoing weather-related issues, the following roads in Auckland are affected and alternative routes will be required;

Auckland North

• Falls Rd, Warkworth (closed, flooding)

• Sunnyside Rd, Coatsville, closed south of Robinson Rd (flooding)

• Matakana Valley Rd, closed from Govan Wilson Rd to Whangaripo Valley Rd (slips)

• Tomorata Valley Rd (closed, flooding)

• Whangaripo Valley Rd (closed, flooding)

• Pakiri Rd (closed)

• Wayby Vally Rd (closed SH1 to Rustybrook)

• Cowan Rd, slip has one lane closed (slip)

• Hibiscus Coast Highway, Waiwera, one lane only near Waiwera Thermal Resort turnoff (slip)

Auckland Central

• Flooding on Tamaki Dr, remains open but down to 1 lane in each direction

Auckland South East

• Maraetai Coast Rd (closed)

• West Rd, Clevedon (closed, flooding at intersection of Tyldens Rd)

• Alfriston-Ardmore Rd near Brookby Rd (closed, flooding)

• Intersection of Tourist Rd and McNicol Rd (flooding)

• Twilight Rd (closed, slip)

• Papakura-Clevedon Rd, near Clevedon-Takanini Rd (closed, flooding)

• Franklin Rd, Pukekohe (closed, flooding)

Auckland West

• Great North Rd & Clark St intersection, New Lynn (closed)

More updates to follow.