Taika Waititi crowned supreme winner at 2017 Matariki Awards

Renowned actor and director Taika Waititi has claimed the Te Tohu Tiketike o Matariki Supreme Award.

Waititi was selected from all 24 finalists who demonstrate exemplary achievements in their field as well as outstanding commitment to Aotearoa.

Born and Bred in Raukokore on the East Coast of the North Island, Taika Waititi's runaway 2016 hit Hunt for the Wilderpeople has become New Zealand's most successful film ever, breaking national box office records and becoming the highest grossing Kiwi film in history.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople took out seven categories at the 2017 New Zealand Film Awards including Best Film and Best Actor.

His success is endless and he's currently in the process of directing the Marvel film, Thor: Ragnarok in Australia. He worked alongside Screen Australia’s Indigenous Department to ensure Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are hired to work with him on the film.

Waititi says, "Being Māori, it’s extremely important to me to have native presence on any film. We’re bringing a huge Hollywood production to this country and it’s only right that we make an effort to include indigenous film makers on the journey.”

At the inaugural Matariki Awards in 2016, the Supreme Award was given to award winning actor Cliff Curtis.