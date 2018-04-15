Tai Tokerau Honey Ltd wins supreme at Māori Women's Development Inc Awards

A Northland Māori honey business received the supreme award at the Māori Women's Development Inc awards last night. Rob and Lohnet Murray have been producing manuka honey for almost 10 years and are now coaching more Māori youth into the industry.

As Tai Tokerau Honey celebrate its latest achievement, the efforts behind the scene has been bitter sweet.

Rob Murray says, "The biggest threat we are facing at the moment is the corporates, MPI setting standards and the definition of manuka."

Tai Tokerau Honey was one of 5 finalists for the supreme section. The Murrays' say their success is due to a strong focus on regional development. The Te Hiku o Te Ika based company also accredits their success to local iwi.

The Murrays' also walked away with the best Tai Tokerau business award as well as the employment and growth award.

Now Tai Tokerau Honey is looking to expand to offer more opportunities to rangatahi throughout their rohe.