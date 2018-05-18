Topics: BUDGET, Rereātea - Midday News

TAHUA 2018: NZ First, Greens say budget delivers

By Online News - Rereātea
  • Wellington

NZ First and the Greens say Budget 2018 has lived up to their expectations. Both parties say it has delivered on what they campaigned for before the election. 

NZ First has gained the most concessions for its policies, receiving more than $1bil for regional growth and funding for free doctor visits for more children.

The Greens gained an estimated $100mil in specific initiatives- significantly less than NZ First.  However, they've been able to secure funding to the Department of Conservation with more than $180mil over the next 4 years.

