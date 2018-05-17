TAHUA 2018: Health, education and housing gets first priority

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has delivered his first budget with health, education, and housing as the big winners.

The Labour Coalition Government will invest $1.2bil into health, spending significant amounts to repair substandard hospital buildings and extending free GP visits to under 14s.

They will spend more on education to train new teachers and increase operation funds for Early Childhood Centres.

The Government has also increased its pledge to build 6,400 more new homes over the next four years.