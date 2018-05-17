TAHUA 2018: Awaiting answers for the homeless

The first pre-Budget announcement was made earlier this month at Te Puea Marae, where Housing Minister Phil Twyford announced $100m of funding for homelessness, with $37m allocated to finding 1500 new places by the end of winter.

The remaining $63.4m will be spent over four years to expand and sustain the Housing First programme across the country.

Despite the significant increase, Twyford says the Labour Government can't achieve this on their own, instead they are encouraging providers and community groups to reach out to the Ministry of Social Development.