TAHUA 2017 - $205 mill boost for Social Housing

Social Housing Minister Amy Adams has announced that Budget 2017 will provide $185 million of new operating over the next four years and $20 million of capital for housing support for families in need. This is in addition to the Accommodation Supplement changes contained within the Family Incomes Package.

“The National-led Government is providing extensive housing support to less well-off households every day. This year, we will spend $2.3 billion supporting 310,000 households with accommodation in one way or another,”

Budget 2017 goes further with more support for those in need. The initiatives will support people across the housing continuum, from our most chronically homeless to those households who need a bit of extra support to get by,” Adams says.

Over the next four years, Budget 2017 includes:

$155.2 million of operating funding and $20 million of capital for more emergency and transitional housing to help families in need of a warm, safe place to stay while we find them more suitable housing.

$16.5 million to expand Housing First into areas of high need across the country.

$13.1 million for a new Positive Housing Pathways programme for offenders leaving prison.

Adams says, “Housing First, which first launched in Auckland in March this year, aims to end homelessness by housing rough sleepers and providing wrap-around services to address the causes of their homelessness.

“Budget 2017 also provides $13.1 million over four years for a new Positive Housing Pathways programme which will purchase 250 social housing places and support services for people leaving prison who are participating in an applicable reintegration programme.

It will also fund support services to help these ex-prisoners towards the achievement of positive long-term outcomes and to build on the support they received during their time in prison.”

Budget 2017 includes $175.2 million in funding for emergency housing over the next four years, as well as $28.6 million in 2016/17, which was announced last November as part of a $304 million package to boost transitional housing to 2150 places.