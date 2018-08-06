For the sustainable future of Lake Horowhenua

Muaūpoko whānau and local community members gathered over the weekend to plant trees, release eels and unveil a pillar in aid of the environment and to represent a sustainable future for Lake Horowhenua and its people.

For the first time in over two decades, whānau can access Lake Horowhenua through a new walkway.

Designed by Muaūpoko artist Sian Montgomery-Neutze, the monument represents the abundance of bird life.

Sian Montgomery-Nutze says, "The top represents the Hokioi, he manu rangatira nō konei and the bottom is the figure of a person and represents the people here."

The community plans to release thousands of eels and plant more than 600 native trees along the Arawhata sediment trap, adjacent to Kohuturoa Marae.

Robert Warrington says, "It's awesome, we know there's a few eels out here but double the population in one day is pretty awesome."

The He Hokioi Rerenga Tahi-run project started to halt the deterioration of the Horowhenua Lake.

Whānau, iwi and community are committed to seeing the return of the environment to its former glory.