Suicide prevention worker urges different approach

A suicide prevention worker is urging the government to support a national Māori strategy framework on suicide.

Michael Naera says the Māori suicide rate is the highest it's ever been so a different approach to finding solutions is needed.

Tūramarama ki te Ora is a national Māori strategy for addressing suicide. Naera says more is needed.

“Māori communities are doing the work however statistics say otherwise.”

In February, Naera was part of a delegation which presented the Tūramarama ki te Ora Māori strategy to the government and he is calling for them to support it.

“Suicide is often hidden inside those who are suffering, they''ve had enough. Ministers have been challenged on the issue but they keep saying to us, 'just wait'.”

According to Associate Minister for Health Jenny Salesa, “We have a mental health and addictions inquiry that is on, which will be coming to Cabinet with their recommendations in October.”

New statistics show that 142 Māori deaths were self-inflicted between July 2017 to June 2018, the highest since statistics were recorded in 2007.

“It's hard to know what causes depression and how to assist families affected by those who are suffering,” says Naera.

The National Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction will release their findings by the end of October