Suicide and workplace bullying issues raised in Govt inquiry - Coffey

Accounts of suicide and workplace bullying have been raised through the Government's mental health and addiction inquiry, Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey says. This follows an investigation by The Wireless which reveals a pattern of staff feeling bullied, questionable management decisions, and suicides at Tauranga Hospital.



The Wireless reports that two nurses who felt mistreated at the hospital have taken their own lives since 2013 and a third suspected suicide is under investigation by the Coroner.

Mr Coffey told Te Kaea he hopes the review can “garner some recommendations” which will ensure workplaces are safer and people don't feel as though they have to resort to suicide.



"I've got faith in the mental health and addictions inquiry which is going on at the moment I know that some stories are coming through that about issues around workplace bullying and suicide as well."

While no one had raised the issue directly with him from within his electorate says he will be making calls on the ground.

Health Minister David Clark says while he is concerned by the reports he would not comment further as he was seeking further information.

National’s Health spokesman Michael Woodhouse says an increased focus on resilience and mental wellness is needed and the Government should be factoring this into its plans around Mental Health.

Bay of Plenty DHB Chief Executive Helen Mason says "the hospital is committed to tackling any instance of bullying or inappropriate behaviour across the organisation and it has a major programme of work ongoing around this currently".