Students protest University of Auckland library closures

A rally is being held by students from the University of Auckland today to protest the closure of five specialist libraries.

The university plans to close it's Fine Arts Library, along with two other creative arts and industries libraries.

In a bid to stop the closures, a petition with 4,000 signatures run by student group Save the Fine Arts Library, will be presented to the university's Vice-Chancellor.

The group says, “The library provides students, staff, and the wider arts community, with immediate access to the largest collection of Fine Arts resources in the Southern Hemisphere”.

In a recent review the university argued that the Creative Arts and Industries Library was no longer fit for purpose in terms of space, that user numbers were declining and that it would not be cost-effective to refurbish the space.

The review also says that students would feel a sense of loss if the library was moved but argued that it was "not a major problem".

If the closures go ahead the university plans to move fine arts collection into the university's general library. Māori archives will also be moved.