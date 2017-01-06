Students and whānau of Hori Pomana vow to continue his work

Hundred's made the ferry trip to Matakana Island to pay their final respects to the former head of James Cook High's Māori unit, George (Hori) Pomana who was buried today. It was the largest funeral to take place on the small community island, and his immediate and wider Manurewa community whānau want his legacy in Māori education and waka ama to continue.

It's the final journey of a beloved leader and father figure for many young to his final resting place at the ancestral cemetery, Te Ahipuhipuhi.

George’s son Sam Pomana told Te Kāea, ‘He was a great father, a mentor. Not only to us kids, but to all the people of Manurewa, South Auckland, Auckland here on Matakana Island, and you can see that today with the amount of people that have come out for his tangi.”

George is survived by his three children Amy, Sam and Mare, his two grandchildren and wife Erena. His family want to ensure his work lives on.

“He said to us in his last weeks that he really wanted the trips that the kids use to do here through school to continue. That is something we will look into for sure as one of his wishes. We really just need to talk to the people of the island just to make sure that's okay. And I imagine it will be.”

Te Puutake Wāhanga Māori unit was established in 2004, but it was an 18 year battle from when Pomana first arrived at James Cook. Former student Steven Heke recalls the difficulties at that time.

“To me, they were racist and rednecks. We had a rundown prefab, with no running water inside. We couldn't make a cup of tea, below par, mostly dilapidated. No one can fill his boots, but for me, the important thing is for us to continue to advocate for Puutake, as he did.”

Co-founder of Te Pou Herenga Waka ama club, Richard Schuster-Te Uira, paid tribute to his best friend.

“Bringing te ao Māori to the sport, particularly in Auckland where it wasn't there from the start.”

In just 10 days the waka ama nationals begin on Lake Karāpiro and the 11 Te Pou Herenga teams entered have more reason for victory in honour of Hori.