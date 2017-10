More than 23,000 people in Auckland do not have secure accommodation.

The Auckland Rough Sleepers initiative aims to raise awareness on the issue in Aotea Square as part of World Homelessness Day.

The international campaign promotes education around issues that cause and lead to homelessness.

Organisations participating tonight include Te Puni Kokiri, The Auckland City Mission and Lifewise.

