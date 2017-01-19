Strong winds hit the Capital

Forceful winds have begun to hit Wellington and are set to become even stronger in the next few hours.

The New Zealand Transport Agency says a number of roads are closed due to slips, fallen trees and flooding. They're advising motorists to delay travel and check the latest conditions before hitting the road.

Strong wind gusts have closed the Rimutaka Hill Road and drivers are urged to be aware of risks of sudden surface flooding and slips.

Wind gusts recorded on the Rimutaka Hill summit have reached 154km/h. 118km/h has been recorded at the Wellington Airport.

Commuters in the capital should expect delays this morning as trolley buses could be affected due to high winds. Metlink Wellington says train services have not been affected but would provide further updates throughout the morning.

Rain and winds of up to 100km/h have been recorded across the capital with the worst expected to hit at 9am.

MetService says the wind would pick up at 9am in the city with severe gales and gusts of up to 160 kph possible.