The strive for Mana Maori Motuhake to continue irrespective of election results

​The strive for Mana Māori Motuhake will continue irrespective of Election Day results. This is from the leader of the Mana movement following the announcement by the Māori Party that they wish to continue their working relationship even if Mana doesn't win the Tai Tokerau seat.

Hone Harawira says, "It's only right that our work towards achieving Mana Māori Motuhake does not end on Election Day, no! It's a long-term goal, so I acknowledge Tuku's words of support for me and I also support continuing to strive for Mana Māori Motuhake."

The Mana leaders say he is buoyed by the likes of Rawiri Paratene, Tame Iti, Dr Lance O'Sullivan and reggae band The House of Shem, who are just some of the notables among over 100,000 people who have shown their support on Facebook for the Tai Tokerau Electorate to vote strategically to get two Members of Parliament.

The president of the Māori Party, Tukoroirangi Morgan commented on this issue last week, "It's a waste of time voting for Kelvin (Davis) who is number two on the Labour list, so it's preferable to cast your vote in support of Hone."

With a big smile, Hone Harawira today told Te Kāea, "I know of only two people in Te Tai Tokerau who don't support it. Kelvin Davis is one and his campaign manager Kaye (Taylor) is the other, but another who does support it is Peeni Henare's (Labour's Tāmaki Makaurau incumbent) campaign manager who has already broadcast her support."

Hone says the call by Māori King Tuhetia for the two parties to work together for the realisation of Mana Māori Motuhake remains paramount in his political aspirations.

"We'll be better served by having two Members of Parliament. Our relation Kelvin (Davis) is already there, so vote for Hone and Tai Tokerau will have two voices in the House."

Tukoroirangi says, "We will strive to continue working together and we need to work in unity because he (Hone) has skills and ideas and he has a Māori heart."