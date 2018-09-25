Strategic refresh for Māori Television

Māori Television is undergoing a strategic refresh to better meet the needs of its audiences and to strengthen its role in the revitalisation of te reo Māori me ngā tikanga Māori.

Keith Ikin, Chief Executive Māori Television says, “We operate in a highly competitive and dynamic digital media environment. We have been working with staff over recent months to look at how we can do things better. Today marks the first step forward in implementing our strategic refresh."

Proposed staffing and organisational changes were shared with staff today. A full consultation and engagement process has commenced.

No further comment will be made.