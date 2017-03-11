Storm Update | Strong wind warning issued for Auckland region

Aucklanders are being urged to be prepared as more severe weather is forecast to hit the Auckland region over the next 24 hours.

Auckland Civil Defence Operations Manager Aaron Davis says the intense weather is not over yet and high winds are expected to hit the region tomorrow morning, bringing further disruption.

“There will be some breaks in the weather this afternoon so it’s a good idea to use these to check your property, clear gutters and secure outdoor furniture and items.

“High winds may bring trees and power lines down. Power companies are already managing some outages and are on standby for tomorrow," says Davis.

MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says a small low will cross over Auckland about noon tomorrow, and is accompanied by potentially damaging winds and yet another burst of heavy rain.

“Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast to return to the region between about 7am and 2pm, give or take."

“The worst of the wind and rain should occur around noon or in the early afternoon and localised gusts of 120 km/hr are possible."

“In addition, there is a low risk of small tornadoes in coastal locations,” she says.

What does this mean for you?

Secure outdoor furniture and items

Have a torch and battery-operated radio handy in case of power outages

Avoid travel if possible. If you must go out, drive to the conditions – look out for debris and never drive through floodwater

Bring pets inside overnight

Consider closing curtains if windows may be broken by trees or debris

Look out for neighbours and check on any that need help.

If life or property is at risk, call 111.

If you experience stormwater issues or trees down on public land, call Auckland Council on (09) 301 0101. Council and emergency services are experiencing high call volumes so please be patient or call again later if your matter is not urgent.

The following road closures are in place across the region:

Wayby Station Road and Prictor Road, Wellsford

Falls Road, between Viv Davie-Martin Drive and Woodcocks Road, Warkworth

Twilight Rd (Kimptons Road to North Road)

Tourist Road, Clevedon

McNichol Road, from Tourist Road intersection

Deerys Road, Clevedon

East Coast Road, Whakatiwai to Auckand/Waikato Boundary

West Road, Clevedon

Afriston – Ardmore Road from Brookby Road to Clevedon-Takanini Road

Papakura-Clevedon Road, from Clevedon-Takanini Road to Clevedon town

Trig Road, Onetangi, Waiheke

Fourth Avenue, Onetangi, Waiheke – recent slip being assessed, contractors on site.

Many other roads are down to one lane. Motorists are asked and reminded to please drive with care.