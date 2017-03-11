Storm Update | Strong wind warning issued for Auckland region

Aucklanders are being urged to be prepared as more severe weather is forecast to hit the Auckland region over the next 24 hours.
Auckland Civil Defence Operations Manager Aaron Davis says the intense weather is not over yet and high winds are expected to hit the region tomorrow morning, bringing further disruption.
“There will be some breaks in the weather this afternoon so it’s a good idea to use these to check your property, clear gutters and secure outdoor furniture and items.
“High winds may bring trees and power lines down. Power companies are already managing some outages and are on standby for tomorrow," says Davis.
MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says a small low will cross over Auckland about noon tomorrow, and is accompanied by potentially damaging winds and yet another burst of heavy rain.
“Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast to return to the region between about 7am and 2pm, give or take."
“The worst of the wind and rain should occur around noon or in the early afternoon and localised gusts of 120 km/hr are possible."
“In addition, there is a low risk of small tornadoes in coastal locations,” she says.
What does this mean for you?
- Secure outdoor furniture and items
- Have a torch and battery-operated radio handy in case of power outages
- Avoid travel if possible. If you must go out, drive to the conditions – look out for debris and never drive through floodwater
- Bring pets inside overnight
- Consider closing curtains if windows may be broken by trees or debris
- Look out for neighbours and check on any that need help.
If life or property is at risk, call 111.
If you experience stormwater issues or trees down on public land, call Auckland Council on (09) 301 0101. Council and emergency services are experiencing high call volumes so please be patient or call again later if your matter is not urgent.
The following road closures are in place across the region:
- Wayby Station Road and Prictor Road, Wellsford
- Falls Road, between Viv Davie-Martin Drive and Woodcocks Road, Warkworth
- Twilight Rd (Kimptons Road to North Road)
- Tourist Road, Clevedon
- McNichol Road, from Tourist Road intersection
- Deerys Road, Clevedon
- East Coast Road, Whakatiwai to Auckand/Waikato Boundary
- West Road, Clevedon
- Afriston – Ardmore Road from Brookby Road to Clevedon-Takanini Road
- Papakura-Clevedon Road, from Clevedon-Takanini Road to Clevedon town
- Trig Road, Onetangi, Waiheke
- Fourth Avenue, Onetangi, Waiheke – recent slip being assessed, contractors on site.
Many other roads are down to one lane. Motorists are asked and reminded to please drive with care.