Storm update | Heavy rain across Auckland

Heavy rain across Auckland overnight has left roads closed, homes flooded and caused slips.

Between 60mm and 90mm of rain has fallen across the region since midday Friday to 6am Saturday, including areas impacted by Wednesday’s deluge.

There have been landslips on Waiheke Island and at Kawakawa Bay and a seawall has collapsed in Devonport, which has been sandbagged to minimise further damage.

The Fire Service has received more than 200 weather-related calls since midnight, while Auckland Council’s stormwater crews have logged and responded to around 185 calls since 1pm yesterday.

Auckland Council is receiving a significant volume of calls through its contact centres. People are being asked to be patient as there may be some delays.

Vector has dealt with power outages across the region, including Warkworth, Northcote, Western Springs, Herne Bay and Kawakawa Bay – please check the Vector website for further details.

“Emergency services are experiencing high call volumes, so if your need isn’t urgent, please be patient or perhaps call a little later in the day. If you are in danger or life is threatened, call 111,” says Dion Anderson, Auckland Civil Defence Duty Officer.

Chair of the Auckland Council Civil Defence and Emergency Management Committee Cr Sharon Stewart is urging Aucklanders to continue to patient and to avoid taking any unnecessary risks.

MetService says there is a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, with downpours of between 25mm and 40mm / hour expected. High winds across parts of Auckland are expected tomorrow.

Auckland Civil Defence are urging residents to be prepared.

Preparedness

Check your drains and gutters to ensure these aren’t blocked. These can cause flooding issues during heaving rain.

Take extreme care if you are driving in heavy rain, and delay trips if possible. Do not drive through floodwaters.

Consider alternative plans if you have an outdoor event scheduled this weekend.

If you live on a rural property, think about your livestock rotation for the weekend, especially if areas of your farms are flood-prone.

Keep an eye on the weather forecast.

If life or property is at risk, call 111.

If you experience stormwater issues or trees down on public land, call Auckland Council on (09) 301 0101.

Watercare are urging Aucklanders to reduce water use.

Water treatment at Watercare’s Ardmore plant has been slowed down to manage the amount of silt coming into the plant in water from its dams. As a result, Watercare is asking Aucklanders to reduce their water use by 20 litres (two buckets) per day. Read more on Watercare’s website.

Road Closures

The following road closures in the Maraetai, Beachlands and Clevedon areas are in place:

Twilight Rd

West Rd

All East Coast Rd from Kawakawa-Orere Rd to Waikato boarder

Alfriston-Ardmore Rd from Brookby Rd

Papakura-Clevedon Rd from Clevedon Takanini Rd to Clevedon (possible detour via Tourist Rd)

Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd before entering Kawakawa Bay Rd is open, but motorists are advised to drive with extreme care.

Regional parks closed

Tapapakanga, Hunua Ranges, Waitawa and parts of Waharau regional parks remain closed due to flooding impacts. There is no public access allowed at these parks until further notice.

Engineers will be assessing tracks, bridges and slips and reopening considerations will be made once the bad weather has subsided.

