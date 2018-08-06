Still hope to refloat remaining whale at Baylys Beach

Images courtesy of Janet Elliot

This morning the younger of the two humpback whales stranded on Sunday at Northland's Baylys Beach has died.

The humpbacks had been stranded on the beach for 24 hours, and the smaller humpback was out of energy.

Right now local iwi, DoC, the Fire Service are at the beach trying to save the other whale and are hopeful that a refloat attempt will be successful at this afternoon's high tide.

Rescue co-ordinators ask if the public is heading out to assist at the beach to please follow any instructions given for your own safety and that of the whale.