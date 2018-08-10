Stan Walker makes inaugural visit to Auckland Museum

Stan Walker finds peace in the Auckland Museum prior to his first nationwide tour in five years..

“The one thing I have missed is intimacy. For me, it isn’t about the numbers, it isn’t about how big the venue it isn’t even about how many people are there I just want people right there with me,” says Walker.

This will also be his first nationwide tour since his cancer diagnosis.

“It got postponed because mum got sick and I was ready to do another tour and then I got sick. So, I was like 'oh my gosh'. You know, my mum and then me- but now we good.”

Walker will play twelve dates across the country throughout October and November.

“It's another lifeline for me. It's like a pinnacle for me.”

He's also finally moved back to home after living in Australia for the past 13 years.

“Now a resident of New Zealand, it's so much more for me because I'm home.”

Tickets for Walker's nationwide tour are now on sale via Ticketspace.