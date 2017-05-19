Stan Walker hopes to become fluent in Te Reo Māori

Māori musician Stan Walker has revealed one of his ultimate goals - to become fluent in Te Reo Māori. In an exclusive interview with Te Kāea he talks about his dream of doing a musical project entirely in Te Reo.

At 26 years of age, Stan Walker says he has finally been given the freedom to express music and art in his own unique way.

Walker says, "I'm kind of at a different stage of my life right now and it's exciting! It's pretty scary though cause it's all on me. They (his label) have finally given me the reigns to do whatever I want so it's all on me. I can't blame anyone else if it all goes wrong."

In an interview with Te Kāea, Walker revealed one of his ultimate goals, to become fluent in Te Reo Māori.

"One of my ultimate goals is to be fluent in the Reo. I love when I go back home, when I go back to Ruatoki, man it's just so beautiful. You're never gonna get the Reo like you do when you go back home."

With a fan base of almost a million, Walker dreams of immersing his followers in his world and Māori culture.

"I would love to do a whole project that consists only of Te Reo Māori, I wanna show people and encourage people that our culture's beautiful."

Walker says that Māoritanga is a strong theme within his latest single which is rumored to drop within the next two weeks.