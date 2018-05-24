Stan documentary wins big at annual awards event

The documentary Stan has won an array of awards at the 13th Doc Edge International Documentary Film Festival awards.

The documentary follows Māori musician Stan Walker through his discovery of cancer and the removal of his stomach.

Produced by Ruckus Media and directed by Mitchell Hawkes, it secured the award for Best New Zealand Feature Documentary, Best NZ Editing and Best New Zealand Cinematography. Hawkes also won Best New Zealand Director for Stan.

Kiwi director Zihan Chang also earned the Best NZ Emerging Filmmaker for her film Searching for the Bone People which also received a special mention in the category of NZ Competition – Short Documentary.

A full list of the winners are below:

Full list of Winners Doc Edge Awards 2017:

New Zealand Competition– Feature Documentary

Best New Zealand Feature Documentary – Stan

Best New Zealand Director – Mitchell Hawkes, Stan

Best New Zealand Editing - Stan

Best New Zealand Cinematography – Stan



New Zealand Competition – Short Documentary

Best New Zealand Short Documentary: Born This Way: Awa’s Story

Special Mention: Searching for the Bone People



International Competition – Feature Documentary

Best International Feature Documentary: Of Fathers and Sons

Best International Director: Hao Wu, People's Republic of Desire



International Competition – Short Documentary

Best International Short Documentary: Edith + Eddie

Special Mention: Kayayo, The Living Shopping Baskets



Best New Zealand Emerging Filmmaker: Zihan Chang, Searching for the Bone People



Doc Edge Superhero: Diane Weyermann, Participant Media, USA

