The stage is set for Waitaha regionals

By Online News - Rereātea
  • South Island

Waitaha Cultural Council - Ngā Pākihi Whakatekateka o Waitaha is hosting this year's regional kapa haka competition for Waitaha rohe. 

Ten groups will be vying for a spot to advance to the 2019 Te Matatini national festival which will be held in Wellington.

The order of performances are:

  1. Te Aitarakihi
  2. Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu
  3. Te Whānau o te Ahikaaroa
  4. Te Whānau a Kiwa
  5. Te Kotahitanga
  6. Te Ahikaaroa
  7. Te Poutūmārō
  8. Ngā Toi o te Rangi
  9. Ngā Manu a Tāne
  10. Te Pao a Tahu

Tips for the day:

Ticket sales today are available at the door - Adults $15, Children (5-15) $7, Under 5 free

Performances are being live-streamed via www.maoritelevision.com/haka/waitaha

Prizegiving is expected to be held later this afternoon, make sure to check out the Te Kāea facebook page for updates throughout the day.

