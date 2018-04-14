The stage is set for Waitaha regionals

Waitaha Cultural Council - Ngā Pākihi Whakatekateka o Waitaha is hosting this year's regional kapa haka competition for Waitaha rohe.
Ten groups will be vying for a spot to advance to the 2019 Te Matatini national festival which will be held in Wellington.
The order of performances are:
- Te Aitarakihi
- Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu
- Te Whānau o te Ahikaaroa
- Te Whānau a Kiwa
- Te Kotahitanga
- Te Ahikaaroa
- Te Poutūmārō
- Ngā Toi o te Rangi
- Ngā Manu a Tāne
- Te Pao a Tahu
Tips for the day:
Ticket sales today are available at the door - Adults $15, Children (5-15) $7, Under 5 free
Performances are being live-streamed via www.maoritelevision.com/haka/waitaha
Prizegiving is expected to be held later this afternoon, make sure to check out the Te Kāea facebook page for updates throughout the day.