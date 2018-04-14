The stage is set for Waitaha regionals

Waitaha Cultural Council - Ngā Pākihi Whakatekateka o Waitaha is hosting this year's regional kapa haka competition for Waitaha rohe.

Ten groups will be vying for a spot to advance to the 2019 Te Matatini national festival which will be held in Wellington.

The order of performances are:

Te Aitarakihi Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Te Whānau o te Ahikaaroa Te Whānau a Kiwa Te Kotahitanga Te Ahikaaroa Te Poutūmārō Ngā Toi o te Rangi Ngā Manu a Tāne Te Pao a Tahu

Tips for the day:

Ticket sales today are available at the door - Adults $15, Children (5-15) $7, Under 5 free

Performances are being live-streamed via www.maoritelevision.com/haka/waitaha

Prizegiving is expected to be held later this afternoon, make sure to check out the Te Kāea facebook page for updates throughout the day.