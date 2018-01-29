St Stephen's set to reopen

Māori boarding school St Stephen's school will reopen. It was announced by the Chairman of the Old Boys' Association Joe Harawira.

Dormant for many years, St Stephen's will open once again. “The school will re-open in 2020,” says Harawira.

The school stood for over 150 years before its closure. Alumni include politicians Shane Jones and Te Ururoa Flavell.

It comes as a relief for Joe Harawira who has been pushing for this outcome for many years. “This is a special day,” he says.

The school closed in 2000 because of financial and performance issues as well as bullying concerns.

Harawira says re-opening the school will bring many benefits.

“This is a very important day because the committee has been working on this outcome ever since its closure in 2000. This is a big day.”

Harawira says the association also wants to work with the church to build a new pathway for the school.