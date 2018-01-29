St Stephen's set to re-open

Māori boarding school St Stephen's school will re-open. It was announced by the Chairman of the Old Boys' Association Joe Harawira.

Dormant for many years, St Stephen's will open once again. “The school will re-open in 2020,” says Harawira.

The school stood for over 150 years before its closure. Alumni include politicians Shane Jones and Te Ururoa Flavell.

It comes as a relief for Joe Harawira who has been pushing for this outcome for many years. “This is a special day,” he says.

The school closed in 2000 because of financial and performance issues as well as bullying concerns.

Harawira says re-opening the school will bring many benefits.

“This is a very important day because the committee has been working on this outcome ever since its closure in 2000. This is a big day.”

Harawira says the association also wants to work with the church to build a new pathway for the school.