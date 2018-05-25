Spreading tobacco thinly makes smokers worse off

The ever-increasing price of tobacco products is hitting Māori households hard and smokefree advocates say smokers are rolling cigarettes more thinly to ration them out- but that is actually doing more harm than good.

"Now they're really sucking on that tobacco so they're drawing it in and the effects of that are that they are taking it down deeper and that makes it worse for our whānau," says Johanna Wilson, acting smokefree programme manager at Hawke's Bay District Health Board.

She says that with a 50g packet of premium tobacco now at $91, more smokers are turning for help.

"By putting the tax increase up we are finding that more whānau are coming to us to stop smoking because they can't afford it and that's reality".

Overall, Māori households have seen the biggest pinch driven by the increase in cigarettes and tobacco because Māori households are more likely to smoke.

"When I go into houses I see a lot of other problems as well, not just smoking, but why I go there is to get people to realise...that becoming smokefree would start to improving their lifestyle," says Anton Fasso, smokefree co-ordinator.

Tobacco product prices rose by 10 percent in January this year and will continue to every year until 2020.

Smokefree advocates say quitting in the best option.



