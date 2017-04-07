Spirit of Adventure encourages rangatahi involvement

Year 13 Hoani Waititi student Tyrece Greening was the first student from his wharekura to be sponsored to take part in the Spirit of Adventure. Tyrese returned from his voyage, with a new perspective.

It was an adventure of a lifetime for Tyrece Greening who says, “I’ve enjoyed the past ten days. My highlights were swimming with sea creatures and all the things I learned on the vessel.”

For some whānau, it has been no easy feat getting their tamariki aboard te Spirit of Adventure.

Tyrece’s grandmother Victoria Greening told Te Kāea, “I’ve known about this journey for a long time but I wasn’t in the financial position at the time to send my kids, however this year I decided not to worry about the expense.”

However, she also says that whānau shouldn't let costs deter them, instead they should familiarize themselves with the process of applying for scholarships. “I applied for scholarships and was successful so my advice is that people get to know the application processes for scholarships in order to alleviate the financial burden.”

The Spirit of Adventure Trust is looking for ways to engage more Māori youth like Tyrece to take part in their 10-day voyage.

Spirit of Adventure Trustee Jerry Norman says, “Since the beginning of this program 100,000 people have boarded this ship, of that, very few have been Māori. The focus now is to increase the amount of Māori involvement in our ocean voyage.”

Tyrece is looking forward to sharing his experience with his peers and encouraging them to take part in a voyage.