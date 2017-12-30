Sperm whale beached at Mahia

By Talisa Kupenga
  • North Island: East Coast

A 21-metre Sperm whale washed-up opposite the Mahia Beach Holiday Park this morning.

Campground employee Karen Waihaki was walking to work with her daughter when she found the whale.

"Me and my daughter were on our way to work around 6:20am when we found it. It was still alive and the beach was quite clear you could see it in the whitewash. It was huge."

She ran to the campsite to round up volunteers to help and called DOC.

"Around 50 people and their kids got together to try help. Around 7:30am a lady came down in her wetsuit who was told by DOC the whale was quite sick and people should clear the water for their safety."

Shortly after the whale had died.

Local man Bill Short says it was a sad sight.

"Hundreds of campers and visitors came to view the whale in its sandy grave."

Rongomaiwahine Kaumatua Pura Edwards says iwi have been in discussions with DOC.

"We're trying to organise security today. 

"We're hoping to get diggers out his afternoon to put ropes around it and bring it up onto the beach."

Edwards says the whale could be buried as early as tomorrow. 

Photo credit: Bill Short

