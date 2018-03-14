Topic: Politics

Speculation over O'Sullivan's Opportunities Party talks

By Raniera Harrison
  • Northland

Former New Zealander of the Year, Dr. Lance O'Sullivan (Te Rarawa, Ngāti Hau) is remaining 'tight-lipped' over speculation he is in discussions to lead The Opportunities Party in to the 2020 general election.

The Opportunities Party are not the first political party to engage with the former New Zealander of the Year.

However, following last year's general election, Dr. O'Sullivan announced his intention to stand for the Māori Party, which led to conversations about potential leadership.

The relationship appeared to break down over the fact that O'Sullivan hoped to adopt a single leader model for the Māori Party, which a large portion of the membership did not agree with.

A spokesperson from his team said today that O'Sullivan will more than likely be willing to make comment later in the week.

Many will be watching with interest to see exactly where O'Sullivan's political allegiances ultimately lie, and where they end up in parliament.

