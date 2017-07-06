Special Rereātea Update - Emirates Team NZ Parade AKL

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from Aotea Centre today for the highly-anticipated Parade for Emirates Team NZ and the Auld Mug.

Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through what's happening in Auckland's CBD right now.

The pōhiri for the team has just started with Ngāti Whātua o Ōrākei welcoming them onto Queen Street, alongside the Māori King, King Tuheitia with his entourage, and other iwi delegates.

The sun has come out and the streets are already packed to the rim with spectators and supporters of Emirates Team NZ.

Once the parade kicks off, the team will be carried via truck convoy through the CBD, then they will make a trip on water before ending up at The Cloud for the final ceremony.

Te Kāea reporters Moana Makapelu-Lee and Leah Te Whata will bring you more on this auspicious event later today on Te Reo at 5pm and Māori Television at 6:30pm.