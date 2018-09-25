Special discount for rangatahi at World Indigenous Business Forum

For the first time, a unique registration option is available for the World Indigenous Business Forum to be held in Rotorua next month.

To encourage more rangatahi to attend, a discounted registration fee is on offer to anyone over 25 who registers both themselves and someone under 25.

Based on the concept of tuakana-teina, Māori Economic Development Exectutive Director at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Hinemaua Rikirangi, wants to ensure rangatahi are well-represented at the event, are able to learn from their tuakana and share their own aspirations.

“Rangatahi are also being encouraged to seek out potential partners like corporates, private sector businesses, tertiary institutions, iwi trusts, rūnanga and authorities, to take advantage of the deal," says Rikirangi.

At the conference MBIE is also hosting a rangatahi zone and panel presentation called Āpōpō - Imagining Indigenous Futures.

Around 1,000 people are expected to attend the forum including delegates from Taiwan, Canada, United States of America, Namibia, Nigeria, Guatemala, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Chile, Norway, the Pacific, Colombia and more.

This is the first time the hui is being held in New Zealand and will take place from October 9 to 11.