Southern Steel in high spirits despite car accident

The Southern Steel netball team is determined to stay on track following a car accident yesterday.

A van carrying six of the team's members rolled on a Christchurch road injuring four of them.

Mereana Selby, mother of Southern Steel shooter Te Paea Selby-Rickett spoke to Kawe Kōrero reporters after finding out her daughter was in the crash.

Selby says, “Once I found out what happened, I flew down to visit my daughter who was in the car that rolled yesterday on one of the main roads in Christchurch.

“Even though a half of the team was injured in the crash. Some were hospitalised. The captain stayed in hospital overnight.”

Four players, including the captain Wendy Frew, were treated for injuries. And although three of them were released yesterday while the captain remained in hospital, they are still determined to go head-to-head with the Tactix tomorrow night.

Selby says, “They really believe they will make it onto the court to play the game. That's what I was impressed with.”

She says, “Even though they are bandaged, have injuries and stitches, they're saying, yes they will still play.”

Tomorrow night’s game between the Steel and Tactix starts at 6pm in Christchurch.