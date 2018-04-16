South Taranaki iwi to appeal seabed mining decision

Today Ngaa Rauru iwi from South Taranaki will be at the Wellington High Court appealing against the Environmental Protection Agency's decision to allow Trans-Tasman Resources to dig up 66sqkm of the seabed in the South Taranaki Bight.

Despite the economic benefits that mining could bring to the region, Ngaa Rauru iwi says the environmental impact outweighs the employment opportunities.

Mike Smith from Greenpeace says, "It's certainly not fair on Taranaki, who continue to have their lands fracked, their health put at risk to see their lands desecrated".

Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi will attend the hearing, alongside representatives of the Taranaki-Whanganui Conservation Board, Te Ohu Kaimoana, Ngāti Ruanui, Kiwis Against Mining and Greenpeace.