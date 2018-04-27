South Auckland marae to host Pink Ribbon Breakfast

Hundreds of volunteers around Aotearoa are preparing to host their Pink Ribbon breakfasts in support of the Breast Cancer Foundation, including Anya Tahere from Makaurau Marae in South Auckland.

Tahere says most people “know someone who is fighting or has fought the dreaded sickness, just as members in our own whānau are now.”

Breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting New Zealand women and 3,000 are diagnosed each year. Meanwhile, Māori and Pacific women are at greater risk of dying from it.

In 2017 over 3,600 Kiwis hosted a pink ribbon breakfast and collectively raised over $1.8 million for breast cancer research and support.

The breakfast at Makaurau Marae will be held on Saturday May 5 from 10am - but have limited seats for sale.

