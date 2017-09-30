South Auckland community put abandoned baby to rest

Around 100 people from a South Auckland community held a funeral service for a baby found in an Auckland park last year.

Labour MP Aupito Su'a William Sio hopes the service will raise awareness around issues faced by some pregnant women.

Local members of the Mangere community mourn a baby they've never known, a baby boy they referred to as Mona.

Sio says, "We didn't know who the mother was, we didn't know who the family was and we didn't want to bury a child without recognising that this child belongs to this community."

In November last year the infant wrapped in clothing was discovered by a man walking his dog at Mona Park in Mangere.

"He was walking his dog along the tracks around Mangere Bridge and found the body of a baby at Mona Park reserve," says Sio.

Despite a police investigation and pleas for the mother of the child to come forward, the baby's family was never found and the case was referred to the coroner.

"The body was wrapped up in a t-shirt and tracksuit pants, there were words written on the t-shirt, it said Samoan culture and pride," says Sio.

Erana Doolan of Taonga Education, a teen parental service in Auckland says they receive 45 referrals a month, the majority are Māori and Pacific Island. She says most present late in their pregnancy in fear of bringing shame upon their families.

"Some of our young mums come into our services quite late in their pregnancies and they haven't told their whanau. So I think its stigma because they are young and they think it's gonna bring shame on their whānau."

"It is a big challenge within Samoan families, about the issue of abortion and about the issue of teen pregnancies because it does happen and we need to be a little bit more open when we are discussing those issues," says Sio.

The organisers hope the service will provoke discussion and raise awareness around the issues faced by some pregnant women.