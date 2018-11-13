Sons of Zion up for two VNZMA awards

Many New Zealand artists will come together at Spark Arena in Central Auckland this Thursday for the annual Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards.

Among the finalists are Kiwi favorites Sons of Zion who are up for Best Roots Artist and Vodafone Single of the Year for their hit single, Drift Away.

Sons of Zion have been on the music scene since 2007 and have performed in many countries with their style of rock, dub, r'n'b and reggae music.

Matt Sadgrove wrote the hit single, Drift Away. He says he thought the song was a "crappy voice memo". However, once the band practised it in the studio they realised the song was something special.

Drift Away was the most played song on New Zealand radio stations in the first five weeks of its release.

Tune in to Te Kāea social media platforms this Thursday for live coverage of the VNZMAs.