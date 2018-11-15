Topic: Entertainment

Sons of Zion are top for Roots reggae

By Online News - Rereātea
  • Auckland

Winning their first VNZMA award, Sons of Zion are going home tonight with the Best Roots Artist award.

After a five-year break, Sons of Zion have produced their third album winning tonight's award.

They are also the support act for Six 60-'s sell-out Western Springs concert in February 2019.

In their thank you speech, they acknowledged their past members, their partners and whānau, and also pay special mention to Katchafire.

Our Māori Television got Sons of Zion to test our their poi skills after winning their award.

