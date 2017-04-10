Some Edgecumbe residents to reoccupy homes today

The Whakatāne District Council says residents from 46 properties in Edgecumbe will reoccupy their houses this morning.

Properties include those in the south-eastern parts of Edgecumbe including Hydro Road, Nikau Place, Miro Place and Konihi Place.

The council is looking at reopening further areas of the town which have not been impacted by the flooding as soon as water supplies have been restored and the area has been declared safe.

Yesterday, residents from more than 300 properties which have not been flooded were able to get assisted access to their homes to pick up essential items.

Efforts to pump water out of the small Eastern Bay town continue. The council's flood response team is managing the movement of the water and is running 17 pumps to relocate the water. The combined pumps are discharging 5,000 litres per second.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council's engineering manager Mark Townsend also says the main breach in the town is secure.

The Edgecumbe township remains cordoned off to ensure public safety while flood waters are still being managed and pumped away and to protect people from sanitation risks associated with sewage system failures and surface water contamination.

The Whakatāne District Council says Edgecumbe residents may not be able to return to their homes for up to ten days.

